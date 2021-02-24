NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) to report earnings of $0.49 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for NetScout Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.46. NetScout Systems posted earnings per share of $0.50 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NetScout Systems will report full year earnings of $1.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.67. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $1.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover NetScout Systems.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.25. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 2.61%. The business had revenue of $228.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NTCT. Lake Street Capital lowered NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler raised NetScout Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised NetScout Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.75.

Shares of NTCT stock opened at $28.76 on Wednesday. NetScout Systems has a 12-month low of $19.11 and a 12-month high of $31.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

In other news, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total transaction of $221,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,169,179.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTCT. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 9.3% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 7,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. Institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance, security, and business analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

