Neutrino Dollar Price Tops $1.01 on Major Exchanges (USDN)

Neutrino Dollar (CURRENCY:USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 24th. One Neutrino Dollar coin can now be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Neutrino Dollar has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. Neutrino Dollar has a total market capitalization of $26.57 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of Neutrino Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.83 or 0.00079953 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0976 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00000195 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00012541 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.95 or 0.00234762 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00014019 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000217 BTC.

About Neutrino Dollar

USDN is a coin. It was first traded on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino Dollar’s total supply is 26,412,090 coins. Neutrino Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . Neutrino Dollar’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neutrino Dollar’s official website is beta.neutrino.at

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Buying and Selling Neutrino Dollar

