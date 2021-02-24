Neutrino Dollar (USDN) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.23 Million

Neutrino Dollar (CURRENCY:USDN) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 24th. Over the last seven days, Neutrino Dollar has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. Neutrino Dollar has a market cap of $26.57 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of Neutrino Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neutrino Dollar coin can currently be bought for $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.77 or 0.00079934 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 26.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000218 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00012981 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.89 or 0.00233105 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000215 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00011546 BTC.

About Neutrino Dollar

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) is a coin. It launched on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino Dollar’s total supply is 26,412,090 coins. Neutrino Dollar’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Neutrino Dollar is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . The official website for Neutrino Dollar is beta.neutrino.at

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Buying and Selling Neutrino Dollar

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutrino Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neutrino Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

