Neutrino USD (USDN) Market Cap Hits $161.69 Million

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 24th. Neutrino USD has a market capitalization of $161.69 million and $2.09 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neutrino USD token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Neutrino USD has traded down 0.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Neutrino USD alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $253.78 or 0.00511457 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002017 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.73 or 0.00067976 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.72 or 0.00082064 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.39 or 0.00059222 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $241.77 or 0.00487249 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.60 or 0.00073767 BTC.

Neutrino USD Profile

Neutrino USD’s launch date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 161,808,432 tokens and its circulating supply is 161,807,883 tokens. Neutrino USD’s official website is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino USD’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto

Buying and Selling Neutrino USD

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutrino USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neutrino USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Neutrino USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neutrino USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.