New Concept Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) Shares Up 6.1%

New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) shot up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.55 and last traded at $6.10. 599,953 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 3,794,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.75.

The stock has a market capitalization of $31.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 38.80 and a quick ratio of 38.80.

In related news, major shareholder Realty Advisors Inc sold 10,000 shares of New Concept Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.17, for a total value of $71,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,463,109 shares in the company, valued at $17,660,491.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 135,000 shares of company stock valued at $935,200. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in New Concept Energy stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 14,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.29% of New Concept Energy at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Concept Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR)

New Concept Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates oil and gas wells, and mineral leases primarily in the United States. Its oil and gas wells, and mineral leases are located in Athens and Meigs counties in Ohio; and Calhoun, Jackson, and Roane counties in West Virginia. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 153 producing gas wells; 44 non-producing wells and related equipment; and mineral leases covering approximately 20,000 acres.

