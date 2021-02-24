New Gold Inc. (NGD.TO) (TSE:NGD) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

New Gold Inc. (NGD.TO) (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) – Analysts at Cormark raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of New Gold Inc. (NGD.TO) in a report issued on Monday, February 22nd. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.04. Cormark also issued estimates for New Gold Inc. (NGD.TO)’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on NGD. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$2.25 price target on shares of New Gold Inc. (NGD.TO) in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of New Gold Inc. (NGD.TO) from C$3.75 to C$2.75 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$4.00 price target (down from C$4.25) on shares of New Gold Inc. (NGD.TO) in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of New Gold Inc. (NGD.TO) from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. New Gold Inc. (NGD.TO) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$2.47.

NGD stock opened at C$2.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.67, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.47. New Gold Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.55 and a 52 week high of C$3.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.41 billion and a PE ratio of -17.33.

About New Gold Inc. (NGD.TO)

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

