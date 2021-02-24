New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 37.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 653,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 384,837 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.39% of New Oriental Education & Technology Group worth $121,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group stock opened at $182.56 on Wednesday. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.01 and a 1 year high of $199.74. The company has a market capitalization of $30.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.03 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $180.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.47.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.18. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 12.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $191.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.56.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

