New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) Stock Price Up 5.8%

New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)’s stock price rose 5.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.47 and last traded at $10.45. Approximately 9,265,564 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 91% from the average daily volume of 4,843,224 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.88.

NRZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of New Residential Investment from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of New Residential Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. New Residential Investment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.92.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.71 and its 200 day moving average is $8.83. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32. The business had revenue of $570.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.75 million. New Residential Investment had a negative net margin of 96.73% and a positive return on equity of 14.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This is a positive change from New Residential Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.66%. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.87%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRZ. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in New Residential Investment by 9.3% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in New Residential Investment by 62.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 779,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,189,000 after acquiring an additional 299,097 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in New Residential Investment by 50.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 250,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,234,000 after acquiring an additional 84,355 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in New Residential Investment by 99.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 10,863 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in New Residential Investment by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 117,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 5,559 shares during the period. 46.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

