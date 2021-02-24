New South Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

New South Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 40.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 346,865 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100,096 shares during the quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. owned 0.74% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $23,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 788 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total value of $55,041.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,146.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 798 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.45, for a total transaction of $56,219.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,708,060.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,350 shares of company stock worth $2,735,206. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMN has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $63.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist increased their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.50.

Shares of AMN stock traded up $0.33 on Wednesday, hitting $75.60. 1,681 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329,986. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.25, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.51. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.65 and a 52 week high of $89.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.12. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 20.38%. Sell-side analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

AMN Healthcare Services Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, Advanced, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a staffing solution under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

