New South Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

New South Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 325,399 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,435 shares during the period. FedEx comprises approximately 2.8% of New South Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. New South Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of FedEx worth $84,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 27.7% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 521 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 6.2% in the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,601 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC purchased a new position in FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth $348,000. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $315,000. Institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FDX. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Sunday. Credit Suisse Group set a $368.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $286.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $350.00 target price on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on FedEx from $300.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.00.

Shares of FedEx stock traded up $2.05 on Wednesday, hitting $256.68. The stock had a trading volume of 24,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,608,990. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $88.69 and a twelve month high of $305.66. The stock has a market cap of $68.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $251.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.02.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.45 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 27.37%.

In related news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total transaction of $770,670.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at $963,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

