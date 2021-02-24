New South Capital Management Inc. Sells 18,100 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

New South Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 356,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,100 shares during the period. Stanley Black & Decker makes up approximately 2.1% of New South Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. New South Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $63,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 16.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,859,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,915,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672,038 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,651,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,901,885,000 after purchasing an additional 203,737 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,624,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $263,423,000 after purchasing an additional 360,893 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 946,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,976,000 after acquiring an additional 322,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 787,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,557,000 after acquiring an additional 171,861 shares during the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.62, for a total transaction of $70,197.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,317,058.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 702 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.43, for a total transaction of $126,661.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,439,594.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,667 shares of company stock valued at $1,913,742 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SWK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $187.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stanley Black & Decker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.36.

Stanley Black & Decker stock traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $174.14. The company had a trading volume of 19,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,295,816. The firm has a market cap of $28.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.37. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.00 and a 1 year high of $195.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $175.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.27.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.31. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

