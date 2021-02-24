New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 9,464 Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 683,086 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,464 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.51% of Performance Food Group worth $32,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Performance Food Group by 6.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,784 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,665 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 10.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,174 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 11.6% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 13,500 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 83,447 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Performance Food Group stock opened at $54.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.15 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.44. Performance Food Group has a 12 month low of $7.41 and a 12 month high of $55.43.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The food distribution company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 billion. Performance Food Group had a positive return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PFGC shares. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays raised Performance Food Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Performance Food Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

