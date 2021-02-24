New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 356,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.20% of Xylem worth $36,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Xylem during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 206.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XYL opened at $98.85 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.68. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.62 and a 52 week high of $108.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.12, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. Xylem had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Xylem’s payout ratio is 37.09%.

In other Xylem news, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 21,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $2,205,453.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 70,989 shares in the company, valued at $7,141,493.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.41, for a total transaction of $389,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,236,436.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,782 shares of company stock valued at $4,388,566. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on XYL shares. Cowen cut shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Xylem from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Xylem from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Xylem presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

