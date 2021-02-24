New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,217,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 161,188 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.0% of New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.24% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $917,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,937,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,519,000 after buying an additional 48,660 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $667,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $2,766,000. Finally, SP Asset Management raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 2,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. 69.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total transaction of $2,857,908.24. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. DA Davidson upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $150.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $459.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $76.91 and a one year high of $152.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.18.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm had revenue of $29.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 34.35%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart display?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.