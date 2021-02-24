New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 1,369,798 Shares of MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) by 631.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,586,791 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,369,798 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 1.85% of MEDNAX worth $38,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of MEDNAX by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MEDNAX by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its position in shares of MEDNAX by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 773,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,593,000 after acquiring an additional 29,722 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of MEDNAX by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 172,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after acquiring an additional 28,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MEDNAX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MD opened at $23.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. MEDNAX, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.37 and a twelve month high of $29.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -2.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.09 and its 200 day moving average is $20.40.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). MEDNAX had a negative net margin of 26.57% and a positive return on equity of 12.27%. On average, research analysts anticipate that MEDNAX, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Roger Md Medel sold 66,806 shares of MEDNAX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $1,536,538.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,691,877 shares in the company, valued at $38,913,171. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on MEDNAX from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Truist raised their price objective on MEDNAX from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised MEDNAX from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on MEDNAX from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.79.

MEDNAX Profile

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

