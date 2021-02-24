New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 406,200 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 165.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 652,043 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 406,200 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.42% of Ciena worth $34,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CIEN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ciena by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,792,049 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $781,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,685 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ciena by 605.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,249,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,632 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Ciena by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,265,828 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,241,000 after purchasing an additional 404,491 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,461,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Ciena by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,047,753 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $120,965,000 after purchasing an additional 292,871 shares during the last quarter. 83.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Rick Hamilton sold 9,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.28, for a total value of $534,999.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 2,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total value of $120,793.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,878 shares of company stock valued at $2,141,513 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CIEN opened at $54.22 on Wednesday. Ciena Co. has a 12-month low of $30.58 and a 12-month high of $61.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.56. The company has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03). Ciena had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The company had revenue of $828.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CIEN. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Ciena from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Bank of America upgraded Ciena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays increased their price target on Ciena from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Ciena from $46.00 to $51.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.29.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

