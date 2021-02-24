New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 255,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.20% of M&T Bank worth $32,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MTB. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in M&T Bank by 355.8% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in M&T Bank by 18.2% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in M&T Bank in the third quarter worth about $121,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in M&T Bank in the third quarter worth about $282,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in M&T Bank by 359.5% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 17,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

MTB opened at $159.38 on Wednesday. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $85.09 and a twelve month high of $165.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $20.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $142.67 and its 200-day moving average is $118.12.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.49. M&T Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.00%.

M&T Bank declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 20th that allows the company to repurchase $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms recently commented on MTB. TheStreet upgraded M&T Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on M&T Bank from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on M&T Bank from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Bank of America raised shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.00.

In other M&T Bank news, Director Denis J. Salamone sold 16,394 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.19, for a total value of $2,085,152.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,776 shares in the company, valued at $9,129,189.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

