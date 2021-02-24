New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 683,708 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 18,600 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.30% of Textron worth $33,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Textron in the third quarter worth about $244,040,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Textron in the third quarter worth about $15,571,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Textron by 34.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,596,778 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $57,628,000 after acquiring an additional 410,857 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Textron by 46.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 707,529 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,535,000 after acquiring an additional 224,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Textron in the third quarter worth about $5,525,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $37,549.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE TXT opened at $52.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Textron Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.26 and a 12-month high of $52.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.87, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.77.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. Textron had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on TXT. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Textron from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Textron from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Textron in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Textron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.91.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

