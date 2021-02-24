New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 757,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,100 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.14% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $38,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADM. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,790,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,144,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,021,000 after buying an additional 564,815 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 483.1% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 606,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,191,000 after purchasing an additional 502,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,675,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,899,209,000 after purchasing an additional 485,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,950,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,644,000 after purchasing an additional 428,336 shares during the last quarter. 77.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 43,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total value of $2,421,589.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 215,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,916,152.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ADM opened at $57.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.28. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $28.92 and a 12-month high of $57.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 0.85.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $17.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.68%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADM. Barclays boosted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Argus boosted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Cleveland Research upgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.75.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley.

