New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 221,300 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 29,230 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.13% of First Republic Bank worth $32,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 82.1% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 153.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 289 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 368 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of First Republic Bank stock opened at $172.71 on Wednesday. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $70.06 and a fifty-two week high of $173.84. The firm has a market cap of $29.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $156.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.08. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 28th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 27th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.77%.

FRC has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on First Republic Bank from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on First Republic Bank from $126.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on First Republic Bank from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on First Republic Bank from $130.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Compass Point reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. First Republic Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.06.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

