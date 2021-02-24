New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 37,500 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.12% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $35,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the third quarter worth about $647,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.0% during the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. GPM Growth Investors Inc. raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 18,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 21.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.62, for a total value of $70,197.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,317,058.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert H. Raff, Jr. sold 943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.62, for a total transaction of $168,438.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,633 shares in the company, valued at $827,546.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,667 shares of company stock worth $1,913,742 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SWK shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $217.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group upped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $187.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stanley Black & Decker has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.36.

Shares of SWK opened at $172.92 on Wednesday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.00 and a 12 month high of $195.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $175.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $27.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 6.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.