New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 299,732 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 17,500 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.16% of Keysight Technologies worth $39,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $83,167,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 14.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,818,531 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $479,926,000 after purchasing an additional 617,700 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 14,785.7% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 462,944 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $45,722,000 after purchasing an additional 459,834 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 16.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,939,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $290,054,000 after purchasing an additional 419,681 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 311.4% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 405,641 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $39,786,000 after purchasing an additional 307,034 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

KEYS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $131.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.55.

In other news, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 3,403 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $435,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,147,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 21,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.23, for a total transaction of $2,645,974.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,332,260.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 41,786 shares of company stock worth $5,153,936 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

KEYS opened at $139.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.93 and a 1-year high of $155.50. The company has a market capitalization of $25.97 billion, a PE ratio of 42.17, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.43.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

