New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 880,156 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 91,818 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.15% of KKR & Co. Inc. worth $35,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 981 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the third quarter worth $41,000. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $45.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.39. The company has a market cap of $25.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.55 and a fifty-two week high of $49.29.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 32.34%.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 20,125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total transaction of $2,214,555,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Scully purchased 26,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,251,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,979 shares in the company, valued at $3,993,779.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KKR has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.50 to $62.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. KKR & Co. Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.29.

KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

