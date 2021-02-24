New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $30.76 Million Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 518,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 34,700 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.14% of Equity Residential worth $30,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 273,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,221,000 after purchasing an additional 28,062 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 107,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,381,000 after purchasing an additional 7,859 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 254,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,111,000 after purchasing an additional 116,900 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 22.1% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 758,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,949,000 after purchasing an additional 137,555 shares during the period. 85.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EQR opened at $68.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Equity Residential has a one year low of $45.42 and a one year high of $87.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.73.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $613.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.00 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 35.97%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EQR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Equity Residential from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Bank of America upgraded Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Argus lowered Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. TheStreet upgraded Equity Residential from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Equity Residential in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

In other Equity Residential news, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 7,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total transaction of $427,033.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

