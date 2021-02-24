New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $33.06 Million Stock Position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 254,123 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 19,390 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.21% of Citrix Systems worth $33,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CTXS. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Citrix Systems by 17.8% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,724 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 32,515 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $4,478,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,695 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Timothy A. Minahan sold 16,641 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $2,354,701.50. Also, EVP Sridhar Mullapudi sold 272 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.59, for a total value of $34,432.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,228,996.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,786 shares of company stock worth $7,628,604. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CTXS opened at $136.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $132.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.31 and a 52 week high of $173.56.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The cloud computing company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.55 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 391.74% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is a boost from Citrix Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.54.

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; and Workspace Intelligence that customizes and streamlines user workflows, as well as microapp creation with low-code tooling, automates tasks and functions.

