New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $33.65 Million Holdings in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 235,122 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 13,600 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.20% of Zendesk worth $33,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZEN. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the fourth quarter worth $3,110,000. BP PLC acquired a new position in Zendesk in the fourth quarter valued at about $451,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Zendesk by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 112,607 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,124,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the fourth quarter worth about $802,000. Finally, Ithaka Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Ithaka Group LLC now owns 60,060 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,596,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. 97.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Zendesk stock opened at $149.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.26 and a beta of 1.27. Zendesk, Inc. has a one year low of $50.23 and a one year high of $166.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.28. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 22.55% and a negative net margin of 19.24%. The firm had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.38 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.71, for a total value of $808,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,288 shares in the company, valued at $981,766.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Adrian Mcdermott sold 807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.18, for a total value of $122,002.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 83,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,610,377.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,804 shares of company stock worth $15,021,701 over the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on ZEN. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Zendesk from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Zendesk from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (up from $170.00) on shares of Zendesk in a report on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Zendesk from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Zendesk from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zendesk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.31.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

