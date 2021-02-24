New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $35.33 Million Stock Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 181,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,500 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.15% of Ameriprise Financial worth $35,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMP. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 277.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 869,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,575,000 after acquiring an additional 638,590 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,474,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $672,878,000 after purchasing an additional 382,007 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 10,301.8% during the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 207,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,286,000 after purchasing an additional 205,314 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 3,842.0% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 147,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,574,000 after purchasing an additional 143,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Payden & Rygel bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,021,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 21,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total transaction of $3,948,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,970,024. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Colin Moore sold 44,068 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.60, for a total value of $8,928,176.80. Insiders have sold a total of 115,872 shares of company stock valued at $23,411,000 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMP opened at $226.50 on Wednesday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.01 and a 1-year high of $227.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.74.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.09. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 25.84%.

AMP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $194.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameriprise Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.91.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

