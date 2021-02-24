New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $35.39 Million Holdings in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,897,354 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 323,570 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.62% of Change Healthcare worth $35,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CHNG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Change Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $539,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Change Healthcare during the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Change Healthcare during the third quarter worth approximately $10,537,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of Change Healthcare during the third quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Change Healthcare during the third quarter worth approximately $277,000.

NASDAQ:CHNG opened at $23.21 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.59. Change Healthcare Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.18 and a twelve month high of $24.21. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.20, a PEG ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $785.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.96 million. Change Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 13.43% and a negative net margin of 5.76%. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CHNG shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Change Healthcare from $23.00 to $25.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Guggenheim lowered Change Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Change Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $25.75 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Change Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Change Healthcare from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.16.

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

