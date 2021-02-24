New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $36.11 Million Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 286,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 35,577 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.20% of Dover worth $36,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Dover by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Dover by 1.7% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 5,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dover by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 2,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dover by 19.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOV stock opened at $121.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $62.95 and a 52 week high of $130.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $123.41 and a 200-day moving average of $117.82.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Dover had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 26.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 33.39%.

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 33,668 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.56, for a total value of $4,160,018.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,359,393.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DOV shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Dover from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.45.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

