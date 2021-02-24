New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $36.70 Million Stock Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 503,905 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 41,500 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.20% of Hologic worth $36,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 173,715 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,652,000 after purchasing an additional 54,978 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Hologic in the 4th quarter valued at $2,239,000. Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 6,026 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 30,919 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 11,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 474,007 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,507,000 after purchasing an additional 10,143 shares during the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HOLX. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Hologic from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus boosted their price objective on Hologic from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hologic from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.00.

In related news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 8,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total transaction of $707,866.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Kevin R. Thornal sold 16,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total value of $1,248,137.31. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,849 shares in the company, valued at $3,022,417.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $75.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.92 and its 200-day moving average is $70.87. Hologic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.49 and a 1 year high of $85.00.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.72. Hologic had a return on equity of 45.24% and a net margin of 29.53%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 89.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

