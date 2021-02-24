New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $37.45 Million Stock Holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,200 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.20% of Kansas City Southern worth $37,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 90,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,477,000 after buying an additional 35,488 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,612,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 129,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,370,000 after buying an additional 44,227 shares during the period. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $252,000. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KSU stock opened at $212.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.08. Kansas City Southern has a fifty-two week low of $92.86 and a fifty-two week high of $223.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market cap of $19.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.03). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 21.68%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is an increase from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 25.51%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Kansas City Southern from $236.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Kansas City Southern from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Kansas City Southern from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.55.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

