New York State Common Retirement Fund Increases Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,924 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.14% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $33,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 92,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,518,000 after buying an additional 8,776 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 119,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,297,000 after purchasing an additional 36,900 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $595,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 3,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $739,000. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.89.

NYSE ARE opened at $163.63 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $168.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.55. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.22 and a twelve month high of $179.79. The firm has a market cap of $22.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $2.61. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 29.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. Research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

