New York State Common Retirement Fund Increases Stock Holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,727 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.11% of Teladoc Health worth $31,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in Teladoc Health during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 136.4% during the 4th quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 156 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 1,470.0% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 157 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 415.6% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 165 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TDOC opened at $256.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -179.02 and a beta of 0.30. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a one year low of $102.01 and a one year high of $308.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $260.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 6.52 and a quick ratio of 6.47.

In other news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total value of $576,510.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,193,236.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.26, for a total transaction of $521,955.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,592,229.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 273,363 shares of company stock valued at $61,174,903. Corporate insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TDOC shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $282.00 to $252.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Teladoc Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.39.

Teladoc Health Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

