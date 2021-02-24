New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 264,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,449 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.16% of Teradyne worth $31,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 95.5% in the fourth quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 156,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,799,000 after purchasing an additional 76,600 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 34,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 3.2% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter worth $406,000. Finally, British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd now owns 99,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,920,000 after purchasing an additional 14,088 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradyne alerts:

In related news, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 18,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.34, for a total value of $2,241,477.94. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,138 shares in the company, valued at $5,459,970.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 57,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.71, for a total value of $7,167,881.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 320,637 shares in the company, valued at $39,666,003.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 166,450 shares of company stock worth $20,011,574 over the last quarter. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $129.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.26. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.87 and a 52 week high of $147.90. The company has a market capitalization of $21.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. Teradyne had a return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 24.02%. The business had revenue of $758.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $721.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.99%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TER. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Teradyne from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Teradyne in a report on Monday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Teradyne from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Teradyne from $107.00 to $162.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.06.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.