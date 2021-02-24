New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 502,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,895 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.67% of The Timken worth $38,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TKR. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in The Timken in the third quarter worth approximately $216,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in The Timken by 17.6% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 39,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 5,930 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its position in The Timken by 17.2% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust grew its position in The Timken by 96.7% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Timken by 1,379.1% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 2,248 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TKR shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on The Timken from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Vertical Research started coverage on The Timken in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lowered The Timken to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on The Timken from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Timken from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Timken has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.57.

In other The Timken news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 3,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total transaction of $272,769.51. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,937,813.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 57,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.84, for a total value of $4,225,198.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,022,867.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,379 shares of company stock worth $6,262,724. 11.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE TKR opened at $76.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The Timken Company has a 12-month low of $22.25 and a 12-month high of $86.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.46.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.09). The Timken had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The business had revenue of $891.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Timken Company will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This is a boost from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.22%.

The Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

