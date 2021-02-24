New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 24,735 Shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 365,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,735 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.69% of Emergent BioSolutions worth $32,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBS. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argus Investors Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 7,853 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Robert Kramer sold 19,026 shares of Emergent BioSolutions stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.01, for a total transaction of $2,016,946.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EBS has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut Emergent BioSolutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Chardan Capital cut Emergent BioSolutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Emergent BioSolutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.43.

Emergent BioSolutions stock opened at $93.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.05 and a 200-day moving average of $102.09. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a one year low of $46.37 and a one year high of $137.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06 and a beta of 1.26.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.95. Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 26.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Emergent BioSolutions Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

