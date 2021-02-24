New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 53,203 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 477,203 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 53,203 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.36% of Amdocs worth $33,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DOX. AGF Investments LLC raised its stake in Amdocs by 18,140.7% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 9,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 9,796 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Amdocs by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,857,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,124,773,000 after buying an additional 201,127 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs in the 4th quarter valued at $417,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Amdocs by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,247,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,385,000 after buying an additional 555,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Amdocs by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 365,241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,695,000 after buying an additional 45,195 shares in the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DOX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Amdocs from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Amdocs from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Amdocs in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ DOX opened at $77.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Amdocs Limited has a 1 year low of $44.05 and a 1 year high of $78.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.09 and its 200-day moving average is $64.66.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is an increase from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.26%.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support and operations, such as end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that addresses service providers business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

