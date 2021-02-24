New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,254 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,668 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.24% of STERIS worth $39,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in STERIS by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 202,018 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,290,000 after buying an additional 9,315 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in STERIS by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 176,387 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,432,000 after buying an additional 3,407 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in STERIS by 29.9% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,860 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in STERIS in the fourth quarter valued at about $594,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in STERIS by 353.8% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 42,952 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,405,000 after buying an additional 33,488 shares during the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get STERIS alerts:

Shares of NYSE:STE opened at $173.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $187.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.40. The stock has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.15 and a beta of 0.59. STERIS plc has a fifty-two week low of $105.69 and a fifty-two week high of $203.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $808.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.08 million. STERIS had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.37%.

In related news, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Also, Director David B. Lewis sold 1,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.79, for a total value of $302,312.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,597,604.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STE. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of STERIS from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of STERIS from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $224.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. STERIS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.40.

About STERIS

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

Featured Story: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.