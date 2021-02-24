New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,157 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 10,543 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.12% of RingCentral worth $39,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in RingCentral in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in RingCentral by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 482 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in RingCentral by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,093 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in RingCentral by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 26,993 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,413,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in RingCentral by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,468 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after buying an additional 2,694 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Praful Shah sold 12,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.21, for a total transaction of $5,150,934.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 197,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,907,012.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 3,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.68, for a total value of $1,139,255.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 163,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,369,995.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 155,195 shares of company stock valued at $55,038,088. 11.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on RNG shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on RingCentral from $360.00 to $535.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on RingCentral from $345.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut RingCentral from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $449.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on RingCentral from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on RingCentral from $367.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. RingCentral presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $431.17.

Shares of RNG opened at $390.71 on Wednesday. RingCentral, Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.85 and a 52-week high of $449.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65. The firm has a market cap of $35.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -317.65 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $396.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $324.45.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.47. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. On average, equities analysts expect that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service that provides inbound call answering and management services for professionals; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities.

