New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 11,600 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 401,748 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 11,600 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.40% of Dolby Laboratories worth $39,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DLB. BP PLC boosted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. BP PLC now owns 206,786 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $20,081,000 after purchasing an additional 31,889 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 610.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 385,440 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,426,000 after purchasing an additional 331,168 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,687,383 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $358,155,000 after purchasing an additional 326,910 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 104,225 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,123,000 after purchasing an additional 8,193 shares during the period. 58.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 14,469 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.08, for a total transaction of $1,361,243.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Giles Baker sold 22,041 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $2,005,731.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 179,044 shares of company stock valued at $16,451,164 in the last quarter. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DLB stock opened at $97.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.29 and a 200-day moving average of $81.60. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.68 and a 52-week high of $97.78.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $389.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.33 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.26%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research cut shares of Dolby Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.75.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

