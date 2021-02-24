New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 116,500 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,341,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,500 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.13% of Sirius XM worth $34,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 57,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Sirius XM by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 510,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Sirius XM by 16.0% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 108,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 2,334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

SIRI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Sirius XM from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Sirius XM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $7.25 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

In other news, CEO James E. Meyer sold 1,772,297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total transaction of $11,307,254.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,603,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,651,133.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SIRI opened at $5.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.11 and a fifty-two week high of $8.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.08 and its 200 day moving average is $6.00.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 13.28% and a negative return on equity of 137.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a $0.0146 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.00%.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.