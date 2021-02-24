New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 19,600 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 170,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,600 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.22% of IDEX worth $33,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IEX. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 83,925.2% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,336,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,410 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 409.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 897,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $163,685,000 after buying an additional 721,220 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 185.0% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 181,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,176,000 after buying an additional 118,049 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 6,462.8% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 112,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,393,000 after acquiring an additional 110,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 235,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,999,000 after acquiring an additional 88,324 shares during the last quarter. 96.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IEX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen cut shares of IDEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.40.

In other news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total value of $750,412.50. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IEX opened at $196.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. IDEX Co. has a 12 month low of $104.56 and a 12 month high of $211.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $196.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.00.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $614.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.26 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 15.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

