New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 27,226 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,617 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 27,226 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.21% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $37,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MLM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,779 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,387,000 after acquiring an additional 4,176 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,541 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 655,306 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $153,997,000 after acquiring an additional 10,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 33,425 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,867,000 after acquiring an additional 4,845 shares in the last quarter. 97.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MLM stock opened at $335.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.38, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.69. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.08 and a 52 week high of $338.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $308.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $263.64.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 10.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 23.41%.

Several analysts have weighed in on MLM shares. Stephens raised Martin Marietta Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James started coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $284.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $314.00 to $282.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $311.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.57.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mid-America Group, Southeast Group, and West Group. The Mid-America Group and Southeast Group segments provide aggregates products only.

