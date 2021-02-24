New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 3,523 Shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 122,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,523 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.26% of argenx worth $36,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of argenx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of argenx during the 4th quarter worth $156,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of argenx by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of argenx during the 4th quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of argenx during the 1st quarter worth $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.21% of the company’s stock.

ARGX stock opened at $345.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a PE ratio of -73.06 and a beta of 1.00. argenx SE has a twelve month low of $103.75 and a twelve month high of $382.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $323.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $276.73.

ARGX has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $421.00 price objective (up from $307.00) on shares of argenx in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Cowen boosted their price objective on argenx from $317.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on argenx from $275.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on argenx from $272.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of argenx in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.67.

argenx Profile

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis in Phase 3; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase 3; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase 2; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase 2; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.

