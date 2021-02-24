New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 37,420 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 479,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,420 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.13% of Tyson Foods worth $30,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,283,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,050,000 after purchasing an additional 351,785 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter worth $167,521,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,637,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,546,000 after acquiring an additional 48,681 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 6.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,636,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,346,000 after acquiring an additional 104,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 7.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,286,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,497,000 after acquiring an additional 88,299 shares during the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TSN stock opened at $68.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.66 and its 200-day moving average is $63.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.57 and a 1 year high of $77.03.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.45. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 13.79%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.56%.

A number of brokerages have commented on TSN. Stephens raised shares of Tyson Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.67.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

