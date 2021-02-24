New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 9,561 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 9,561 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.18% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $37,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the third quarter worth about $1,778,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,474,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,161 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 32.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 209,265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $57,526,000 after purchasing an additional 50,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 526,683 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $149,215,000 after purchasing an additional 8,961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WST opened at $274.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.53 and a 12 month high of $312.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $296.01 and a 200-day moving average of $282.50. The company has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.21. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 14.69%. Analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

Separately, KeyCorp initiated coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, Ireland, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

