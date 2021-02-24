New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 20,800 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.10% of Seagen worth $30,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SGEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Seagen by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,072,000 after buying an additional 19,394 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in Seagen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Seagen by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Seagen by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors raised its position in Seagen by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 67,509 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,211,000 after buying an additional 23,847 shares during the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SGEN shares. Bank of America raised shares of Seagen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $254.00 target price on shares of Seagen in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Seagen in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Seagen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Seagen from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.43.

In related news, EVP Jean I. Liu sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.86, for a total value of $979,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 21,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.28, for a total transaction of $3,810,237.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 161,017 shares of company stock worth $29,096,173. Corporate insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SGEN stock opened at $157.03 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $173.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.34. The stock has a market cap of $28.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.82 and a beta of 1.11. Seagen Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.57 and a twelve month high of $213.94.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. Seagen had a net margin of 25.34% and a return on equity of 20.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; and PADCEV, an ADC composed of an anti-Nectin-4 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers.

