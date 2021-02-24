New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Stake in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 34.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,885 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 103,981 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.21% of Varian Medical Systems worth $34,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at $27,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 76.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Varian Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Varian Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VAR opened at $175.73 on Wednesday. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.62 and a 12-month high of $176.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a PE ratio of 59.98 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $175.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.94.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $778.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.97 million. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 7th. Barrington Research cut shares of Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Varian Medical Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.55.

In other Varian Medical Systems news, CEO Dow R. Wilson sold 157,515 shares of Varian Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.35, for a total transaction of $27,462,740.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 203,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,557,810.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Magnus Momsen sold 15,909 shares of Varian Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.47, for a total transaction of $2,775,643.23. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,733.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 177,897 shares of company stock valued at $31,020,935. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions segments. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, artificial intelligence based adaptive radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as quality assurance equipment.

