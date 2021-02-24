New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Stock Holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 680,151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 18,359 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.46% of Iovance Biotherapeutics worth $31,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Discovery Value Fund bought a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 86.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IOVA opened at $40.60 on Wednesday. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.70 and a 52 week high of $54.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.02 and its 200 day moving average is $39.70. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.15 and a beta of 0.94.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.55.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidates include lifileucel that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and LN-145 for the treatment of metastatic cervical cancer.

