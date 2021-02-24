NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) Stock Price Up 5.2%

NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) shares rose 5.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.87 and last traded at $2.84. Approximately 2,383,201 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 3,171,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.70.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NewAge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th.
The stock has a market cap of $342.30 million, a PE ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.65.
NewAge Company Profile (NASDAQ:NBEV)
New Age Beverages Corporation develops, markets, sells, and distributes healthy liquid dietary supplements and ready-to-drink (RTD) beverages. The company offers RTD tea, coffee, kombucha, energy drinks, relaxation drinks, coconut waters, functional waters, and rehydration beverages, as well as functional medical beverages.
