NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) Stock Price Up 5.2%

NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) shares rose 5.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.87 and last traded at $2.84. Approximately 2,383,201 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 3,171,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.70.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NewAge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

Get NewAge alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $342.30 million, a PE ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.65.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of NewAge in the fourth quarter worth about $155,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of NewAge by 253.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 216,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 154,969 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of NewAge by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 205,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 85,191 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of NewAge in the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NewAge by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 380,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 20,594 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.35% of the company’s stock.

NewAge Company Profile (NASDAQ:NBEV)

New Age Beverages Corporation develops, markets, sells, and distributes healthy liquid dietary supplements and ready-to-drink (RTD) beverages. The company offers RTD tea, coffee, kombucha, energy drinks, relaxation drinks, coconut waters, functional waters, and rehydration beverages, as well as functional medical beverages.

Featured Article: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for NewAge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewAge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.